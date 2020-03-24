Leon County Schools Superintendent lays out expectations for online learning

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools will begin remote learning on Monday.

In a press conference held Tuesday, Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced the district is moving forward with its two-phase academic plan for the extended closures due to COVID-19.

Student packets are expected to be available online on Friday. For those unable to access documents online, the district says packets can be picked up at local schools on Monday.

This week is marked as an "extended spring break." District administrators say teachers continue to develop instructional plans as they move lessons online.

Superintendent Hanna is reminding students that, "Summer has not started, and school is still in session." He says all students will be expected to complete assignment and participate in teacher engagement in order to "promote" to the next grade, just as they would if classrooms were open.

More information for parents regarding timelines of teacher engagement, kindergarten registration and accommodations for students with special needs is expected to be announced Wednesday.

District officials say they are working to expand food service to several more sites next week. The district does not intend to utilize buses for meal distribution.

According to superintendent Hanna, more than 1,600 meals were given out Monday, and an additional nearly 2,000 meals were given out Tuesday.

As for graduation ceremonies and prom, the district has not yet made a decision, but says given the latest trends on isolation and city closures, the celebrations are in jeopardy.