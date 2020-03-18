New information on Lowndes County COVID-19 closures

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County officials are upgrading protocols and taking more steps to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Local government officials are asking all residents to avoid coming to city and county buildings for all non-essential reasons, which includes paying bills and in-person meetings. City staff say bills can be paid online. While buildings will remain open, local officials are asking residents to call department staff first to see if matters can be handled over the phone.

The City of Valdosta has cancelled several city events as a response to COVID-19. Officials announced Wednesday that The Municipal Court will be closed for the next 30 days. Court staff say they will be available by phone or email.

Jury trials and grand jury gatherings have been suspended in the Southern Judicial Circuit, which includes Lowndes County. Officials say all other court functions should be considered business as usual, and those with court related responsibilities are expected to appear unless otherwise notified.

The city also announced Wednesday that all events at Mathis City Auditorium will be postponed for the next 30 days. Renters are asked to call facility staff for more information.

Lowndes County is also suspending rentals at the 4-H Camp in Lake Park and the Lowndes County Civic Center.

Local officials are asking anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to call a primary healthcare provider for further direction in order to avoid unneccesary exposure to doctors, patients and first responders.

Governor Brian Kemp has set up a statewide hotline. That number is 1-844-442-2681.

Lowndes County and City of Valdosta officials continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation. More up to date information on the virus can be found at www.southhealthdisctrict.com.

