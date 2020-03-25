New initiative brings meal deliveries to Florida seniors

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- State agencies are finding new ways to feed seniors in need.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs announced a new partnership with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. The partnership will connect restaurant workers and the business community with local seniors to better meet their needs with meal delivery services.

The 11 Agencies on Aging across the state will work with local volunteers and service providers to ensure meal deliveries make it to "Florida's most vulnerable population."

State officials say with meal sites closing down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this collaboration will provide one more layer of food reassurance to Florida seniors.

"Restaurants are the very fabric of communities across Florida," said Carol Dover, President and CEO of FRLA. "Providing jobs, serving customers and creating memorable experiences for guests are key in our hospitality industry, but our restaurants contribute so much more than that. Ensuring that older Floridians have access to food during this unprecedented time is important to our restaurant owners and employees, and we commend Governor DeSantis, Secretary Prudom and Secretary Beshears for working with our industry to help serve those in need."

Agency officials say the partnership will also help combat challenges of social isolation of seniors by providing simple interactions of food delivery to their doorstep.

