New interim dean named at FAMU College of Law

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando has a new interim dean.

Nicola Boothe Perry, associate dean for academic affairs and 15-year veteran of the College of Law, will serve as interim dean while a nationwide search continues for a permanent dean.

Prior to Boothe Perry's appointment to the position, professor LeRoy Pernell served as interim dean. Pernell was named dean of the law school from 2008 to 2015, then later named interim dean in 2017.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington thanked Pernell for his years of dedicated service and expressed his appreciation to Boothe Perry for assuming the leadership role.

“I am grateful that Nicky Boothe Perry has agreed to step in and assist with our ongoing efforts to improve the operations and enhance outcomes at the College of Law,” Edington said. “She is a distinguished scholar and a very capable administrator, who is highly respected by her peers and colleagues. I look forward to working with her and her team; she has my full support.”

Boothe Perry, a Florida State University College of Law graduate, joined the FAMU College of Law as a visiting professor in 2004 and gained tenure in 2013. She was promoted to full professor in August 2017 and named associate dean for academic affairs five months later.

"I am humbled to be afforded this opportunity to continue to support the University in this capacity," said Boothe Perry. "I look forward to serving FAMU and the College of Law in its quest to develop legal professionals and community leaders committed to equitable justice and the rule of law."