New leadership named at the CDA for the second time in less than a year

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Consolidated Dispatch Agency will be implementing new leadership, less than a year after Steve Harrelson was named Executive Director.

Jeanine Gauding will be the new Executive Director; Harrelson's new position will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Harrelson implemented major changes at the agency, which faced major scandals before his tenure.

He implemented scripted protocols for law enforcement calls, and focused on training.

Harrelson brought the average training period from 18 months down to eight.

He also had a major focus on his staff's mental health and well-being, including purchasing a massage chair and partnering with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to bring in therapy dogs and cockatoos. Employees were also thrilled about a new coffee machine; many said there was more professionalism and less drama with Harrelson at the helm.

Previous issues at the CDA included high employee turnover, low employee morale, hostile working conditions, an employee struggle to find work life balance and more.

Harrelson was named the permanent director in May of 2019; he was the interim director for nine months before that.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.