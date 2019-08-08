New manufacturing plant brings jobs to Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority is filling lots in Lowndes County, and soon, filling pay checks.

On Thursday, the Valdosta-Lowndes COunty Development Authority announced the development of a new manufacturing plant.

Arglass Yamamara will be opening its first United State facility in Lowndes County. The company manufactures glass bottles.

Officials with the Development Authority said the plant is valued at a $123 million initial capital investment to the county, creating 150 new jobs.

Officials said these manufacturing jobs are crucial to a successful community.

"The economic impact that it has on your community, not just from the wages, but also from the indirect," said Andrea Schruijer, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Executive Director. "When you employ people, they need places to shop, buy groceries, to buy gas, to buy a car. It also has an impact on your school systems. Those dollars generated by that company, through payroll and through taxes, is something we all want to see in our community."

Arglass Yamamara is expected to start construction on Monday, with its first bottle production ready by January 2021.

For information on available jobs, visit the Arglass website.