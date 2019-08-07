New monument recognizes Purple Heart recipients at Tallahassee National Cemetery

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee National Cemetery in conjunction with the Purple Heart Chapter of Tallahassee, 758, unveiled its first monument on the hallowed grounds for National Purple Heart Day on Wednesday.

It is dedicated to those Purple Heart recipients who were wounded in combat.

Governor Ron DeSantis and the First Lady were among the many that were helping to dedicate the memorial.

The veterans at the event nodded to the rich history of the Purple Heart: It is the oldest medal given to those wounded in combat, dating back to George Washington presenting these badges of merit to the common soldier.

The medal sort of lost its life, but was reactivated in 1942 and was dedicated specifically to those who lost their lives in combat.

Rick Stanford, the Commander of the 758 Chapter of the Purple Heart, shares the importance behind this, "The purple heart is a very special award, you don't really earn it, it just happens. And for that I think that is the most pure criteria for an award there is."

For those like veteran Mike Ford, who is also the former Commander of the 758 chapter, this monument is more than a slab of stone. Ford was serving with the 1st battalion, 26th Marines in Khe Sanh, "Before I finally got out I was wounded three times, so it really means a lot to me for this monument to be here to honor my fellow soldiers and marines and sailors that we lost and especially for their families."

The monument stands proudly along the Tallahassee National Cemetery's Memorial walk. It faces headstones and burial sites of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

John L Haynes, a retired Marine Major shares, "This is the first monument on the right that they will see and this will remind them forever and ever, of our deep appreciation for our veterans."

Ford echoes, "This monument will be here forever and it will honor the ones in the past, present, and future."

In attendance was Governor DeSantis, a veteran himself. He shares that he knows the costs these men and women go through daily, and this monument shows his and others gratitude, "That's the least we can do is say thank you. I am honored to be here, I think this is an exciting day for our community."

For the community, and for those Purple Heart recipients like Ford, "Some days I just come out and sit, that's what these benches are for, and sit there and thank God for letting me come home. And to remember my men and ladies that we lost."

Those who served and sacrificed, are now honored here for all time.

Commander Stanford shares that although this is the first monument on the ground at the moment, it will certainly not be the last. These efforts required time and community effort, but they hope to continue paying homage to their fellow comrades.

