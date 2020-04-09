New network of do-gooders bridges virtual gap

By Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new network of local do-gooders is bridging a virtual gap. The 'Love Your Neighbor Leon' Facebook group is helping to connect non-profits with community donors.

"We've been talking about it for years. There's a gap," creator Kelly Otte told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "It's a connector. It's a connector between people who are in need and people who are willing to give."

Kelly is the executive director for Leon Pace, a center for girls. She said she was spurred into action by a recent experience when the center found out one of the girls was sleeping on the floor and created the forum after seeing the need for a single place where non-profits can go to seek out resources for things they need.

The group now has thousands of members and has more than two dozen connections since it was established on Saturday. It did not take long before the first connection was made.

"In a matter of hours we had someone say, 'I have it and I'll drop it by,'" said Jackie Malone.

Malone is the executive director for Brehon Family Services in Tallahassee, which has a branch that supports women who are pregnant and homeless. The first connection made in the group was a double stroller for a mother at the facility who has a toddler and a newborn baby. Malone said donations of diapers and toiletries followed.

The site focuses on non-profits, and for now, allows an exception for front-of-the-line workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I literally sat and cried for probably about a half-hour after I went through the feed and saw everybody who has been so generous," said Cristal Baer.

Baer put out a call for personal cleaning supplies for healthcare workers. She said she realized the need after seeing a friend's post online. The friend is a nurse at the Northwood ER and was using watered-down bleach to clean her scrubs, shoes and purse at home, Baer said.

"Unfortunately, our nurses are strapped for time," she said. "They're working 12-hour shifts back-to-back. They're exhausted. They don't have time to try to run out to the stores to find products that aren't there."

Baer said the post resulted in an immediate response. People began dropping off supplies at the Northwood ER. Now there is a second drop-off location at Capital Regional Medical Center.

Otte said she is verifying the legitimacy of any non-profits that want to post to the group. While the need is exacerbated right now, she hopes it will become a resource that lasts well beyond the current crisis.