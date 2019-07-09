New principals for Leon County elementary schools

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Changes are coming to two elementary schools in Leon County as they welcome two new principals.

Astoria Park Elementary School names David Solz as its new principal. Solz was formerly the principal of Gilchrist Elementary School and served as assistant principal at Oak Ridge Elementary School.

Springwood Elementary School names Sylvia Myers as its new principal. Myers was formerly an assistant principal at Kate Sullivan Elementary for six years and spent some time at Bond Elementary School.

Another addition to the Leon County Schools, Dr. Marsha Glover-Sanders will join the district's expanded Pre-K initiative to help increase school readiness in the county.