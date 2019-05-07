New sidewalks coming to North Lee Street

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is sprucing up the streets and making the city more pedestrian friendly.

Crews will be hitting the ground with new sidewalks on North Lee Street. City staff said it's one of the highest traveled roads in Valdosta, and this project is meant to make it safer for everyone.

The project bid is just under $650,000. It calls for a new sidewalk on North Lee Street from East Park Avenue to Vollotton Drive.

This is just one of several projects in the works to make Valdosta safer for pedestrians. Crews are currently constructing sidewalks on North Patterson Street, running from Valdosta State University to downtown.

Staff said in some areas, there aren't enough sidewalks in the city. These projects are a step towards changing that.

"For the quality of life," said Kevin Tolliver, City of Valdosta Engineering Project Manager. "We have a lot of walkers, everyone doesn't have a vehicle and they need to get to their jobs, and to their schools, and different places they're going to."

Once completed, sidewalks will connect from East Park Avenue all the way downtown.

City staff expect to start the project later this summer, in August or September. Once it begins, staff expect it take about three months to complete.

The Valdosta City Council is expected to approve the project bid at its meeting on Thursday.