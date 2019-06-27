New texting & driving law goes into effect in Florida July 1

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Texting while driving in Florida will soon be a primary offense.

Texting and driving was already illegal in Florida. However, authorities had to see you doing something else first to get for doing it.

Earlier this year, the legislation voted to change that.

Starting Monday, July 1, if authorities see you typing on your phone or hand-held device, you can get pulled over solely for that.

"Would you rather text and drive or lose your life," said Tallahassee resident Theresa Hume.

She's 100% on board with Florida changing texting and driving from a secondary to primary offense.

She said, "Nobody should have to lose their life because somebody was distracted. It should be the most important thing, not some other thing they're doing. They're also texting, though."

AAA research shows that people who text and drive are eight times more likely to be involved in a crash. The odds are twice as bad as talking on a hand-held device.

Officer Rachelle Denmark with the Tallahassee Police Department said, "Sometimes people are seriously injured and killed because of distracted driving. Just think about it for a second. When you're behind the wheel, you might think that you can look down, get a few clicks on the phone to respond. That may be the last thing you ever do."

Officer Denmark says police will be enforcing the law.

But, she says worrying about getting pulled over for texting and driving should be secondary to thinking about safety.

Tallahassee resident Ellianna Earl agrees.

"It's dangerous," Earl said. "People hit people, and it distracts them from the road. A lot of bad things happen when you text and drive."

A recent AAA study found that 78% of Americans say texting while driving is a significant danger. It says 35% admit to doing it.

You can text while the car is not moving, but police advise against that as well.

There are other exceptions such as being allowed to dial for emergency services. However, Officer Denmark says the reason you're typing on your phone behind the wheel will have to be worked out after you've been stopped.

