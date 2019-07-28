New theatre company, Phoenix Theatre opens its doors in Thomasville

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

The lights, the stage, the drama. A new theatre company, Phoenix Theatre presents their rendition of the Crucible at the Storefront Theatre. Performances have been taking place since last weekend, and the company is inviting the public to not only the see the show, but to learn what they are all about.

It is one hour before show time, and the actors prepare for their performance of the Crucible. Those involved like Bill Bass Jr. who plays Reverend Samuel Paris, "It's just been a wonderful experience for me, a learning experience, you always learn something about yourself about other people every single time you perform and I would not trade this for anything."

However, the show would not go on if it was not for Phoenix Theatre. Erin Grubbs the Co-Founder of the new company, and the director of the production shares, "We are here, we want to make it happen."

Grubbs along with his partner in this project, Hananel Jackson, want to bring a new energy to the arts scene.

Caleb Goodman, who plays John Proctor, expresses, "New theatre companies that are coming on that are putting on different works and bringing in other people provide a fresh outlook even if it is similar shows, fresh interpretations and that is always important."

Grubbs mentions, "Often there is not a challenge that is placed on community theatre. And so that's what we want to do have fun, be inviting, and push people to be better."

Their goal is to keep theatre and the arts alive in the community. Jackson says, "Thomasville is a town that loves the arts, it always has and its, I think it sort of a special Camelot situation in where we are able to put on a show in thin air."

After walking through the double doors, you get a sense of the magic of theatre. The set, the costumes, but Jackson shares the most important element-the cast, "We love them and we could not have asked for a more driven and dedicated group that is talented."

With every matinee, the company looks forward to more "break a legs" and curtain calls. The company proud of their interpretation of the Crucible, and hopes it invokes thought from their audiences.

The last weekend of performances will be August 2nd-4th. Times on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

