New toothbrush unveiled at CES 2020

January 8, 2020

Smart diapers, robot bartenders and temporary tattoo machines are among the stranger products unveiled at the 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show.

Another product from a French company has joined those ranks: The Y-Brush.

According to the creators, FasTeesh, the mouth guard-shaped brush is 12 times more effective than current similar brushes on the market.

In fact, the company claims you'll get a deep clean in just 10 seconds when using this brush.

The product took five years to develop, according to FasTeesH. The company says it consulted with dentists during its four years of research.

The brush fits the shape of the jaw and brushes all teeth simultaneously.

The company announced at CES 2020 that the product is available for $125 worldwide.

