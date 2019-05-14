New witness list filed in Dan Markel murder case

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Katherine Magbanua’s defense team has filed its witness list for her upcoming murder trial.

Magbanua and her boyfriend, Sigfredo Garcia, are accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel in July 2014 in a murder-for-hire plot.

Luis Rivera is one of 122 witnesses on the list. He has already entered a plea in the murder and is expected to testify against them.

Also on Magbanua’s witness list are the deceased professor’s parents, Phil and Ruth Markel, as well as his sister, Shelly Markel.

The four-page list also includes numerous police officers and at least one FBI agent. It lists friends, Dan Markel’s girlfriend and the boyfriend of his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

Adelson’s boyfriend told police in a recorded interview shortly after the murder that Adelson’s brother had looked into hiring a hit man to kill Markel. Neither he nor any of the Adelsons have been charged with a crime and their attorneys have repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder.

Last week, a judge ruled Wendi Adelson did not have to submit to a defense deposition, but could testify at trial if she’s subpoenaed by the state.

Garcia’s most recent witness list features several expert witnesses, including a gang expert and crime scene and forensics expert.

The murder trial is slated to start June 3. The judge estimates it could take three weeks. The defense estimates it'll take even longer.