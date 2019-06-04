New year, new coach, same goals for Packer football program

By: John Barron | WALB News 10

June 4, 2019

MOULTRIE Ga. (WALB) -- Now that June has finally found it’s way to South Georgia, football is becoming to main focus of the state.

As teams start finding their ways to the field, Colquitt County is getting that much closer to a chance at redemption.

For Packer nation, a new year brings new talent and new opportunity.

But it also brings a new head coach.

After falling just short of a state title, the Packers are hoping that newly named head coach Justin Rogers will be the difference maker in this upcoming season.

“I’m really excited," said senior quarterback Jaycee Harden. "Coach Rogers is a great guy. He’s got good morals. He pushes us hard. We got a good team coming back. We got a little brother hood type deal. I play for you, you play for me. So, we going to be really good.”

“Coach Rogers, he’s a good coach,” said senior outside linebacker Biron Silas, “He knows how to make us work hard, but at the same time, he knows how to make it fun.”

In 2014, head coach Justin Rogers joined Jones County as their head coach.

He quickly turned a program that was 5-5 the year before and found them five playoff berths.

Now, gets to try his hand at a team that has nothing but a winning tradition.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity and we are just so humbled and honored to be here," said Rogers. "Because a programs got such tradition, for years and years. I mean, how many fans have had the same seat since 1968, 1974.”

With a team that’s captured the region title four out of the last five years, and the state finals four of those times, it’s hard not to be excited for the future.

“Man they’ve been open minded," said Rogers. "They’ve been receptive to the coaches. They’ve been so receptive to the terminology’s and the verbig. Football is football. You know, it’s just what you call it. So they’ve been awesome at working hard to learn the systems that we’ve put in.”

Although it’s only been one day into the long preseason, the Packers are ready to prove that Packer nation is ready to stay at the top.

“You got great facilities and a good staff and you got great players," said Rogers. "I mean, great community, great facilities, great players, you couldn’t ask for much more then that.”

