Newborn left on apartment doorstep in Florida

Police are investigating after a 1-day-old baby boy was found wrapped in a T-shirt on a woman’s doorstep in a Florida apartment complex.

Althea Brown still cannot believe someone left the newborn on her doorstep Saturday morning at Willow Key Apartments in Orlando, Fla.

"It's incomprehensible to me," she said. "I don't know if it's a neighbor or not or if it was just somebody that decided to use this place as their escape."

Brown had already left for work when she got a call from a neighbor, who said they heard the sound of a baby crying. Officers with the Orlando Police Department found the 1-day-old wrapped in a T-shirt on Brown’s doorstep.

The baby appeared to be in good health. He was taken to a local children’s hospital.

"I don't know who it is. I don't know who did what, so I don't know what's in their head,” Brown said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police department.

Officers are also reminding the public that before 7 days old, an unwanted newborn in Florida can be taken to a hospital or fire station. There are no criminal repercussions in such cases.

