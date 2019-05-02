News podcasts increasing in popularity

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- In 2018, roughly 48 million Americans listened to podcasts weekly. That’s more than double the number of people who watched NFL Sunday Night Football, the highest-rated television program. It seems as though podcasts are taking over the entertainment world, and they’re also taking over the news world.

The TV, newspaper, internet – how do you get your daily news?

Podcasts are now the hot medium for news, and the number of listeners is soaring. In 2018, 44 percent of Americans ages 12 and older reported ever listening to a podcast. That’s up from 23 percent in 2010.

Many well-known news organizations now offer podcasts throughout the day. For weekday mornings, there is “The Daily” from the New York Times, NPR’s “Up First” and “Start Here” from ABC news.

In the afternoon, “The Indicator” from NPR’s Planet Money focuses on economic news finally in the evening, Vox’s “Today Explained” clues you in on what happened while you were at work with podcasts that could change the way you get your news

There are over 660,000 podcasts now. The most popular area where people listen to podcasts is in the comfort of their home. The average podcast listener listens to about seven different shows per week. And about 69 percent of podcasts are listened to on a mobile device. To get started, download the podcast app, if it’s not on your phone already, or pay $3.99 for pocket cast.