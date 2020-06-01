WCTV is the dominant #1 CBS Affiliate in Tallahassee. This is an opportunity to start your career in a well-established newsroom, working side-by-side with award-winning journalists. We believe in big, showcased coverage on our broadcast and digital platforms, and so should you. Every day, our journalists strive to produce memorable moments, with targeted content featuring unforgettable characters and unprecedented access. Give our live stream a watch before you apply, you’ll see what we mean. If you have what it takes, you’ll be working with industry veterans with valuable market experience. Tallahassee is a vibrant city, and some of the most desirable beaches are just about an hour away. Here, you’ll travel up and down hilly canopy roads, lined with Live Oaks and Spanish moss. Tallahassee is a haven for cyclists, with numerous bike trails nearby.

WCTV is searching for our next Newscast & Web Producer for our digital first newsroom. We break news on our website, push it on social, and add emotion and perspective on television. As a producer, you’re responsible for both. Our newscast producers are more than show-stackers. To qualify, you must demonstrate that you know producing basics. You’ll also need to understand writing for the ear versus the eye, and how to write to your video. You must know how to select stories, stack a rundown, and time in the booth. And yes, you’ll be expected to craft copy using active voice and present tense. This position primarily supports weekend evening broadcasts, and will include swing shifts during the week and on holidays.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Works with News Managers, Anchors and Reporter to create and execute newscasts featuring multiple live reporters

Participates in daily editorial meetings and evaluate pitches for potential lead stories

Selects, showcases and writes local, regional, national and international content for presentation.

Makes graphics and lower thirds for all stories.

Collaborates with reporters and anchors on story concept and delivery

Writes copy for web and edits video for playback

QUALIFICATIONS

Producing experience in a smaller market, or Associate Producing experience in a larger market preferred.

An internship in a commercial newsroom is required

Knowledge of video editing and scripting software

Working knowledge of web and social platforms

Ability to travel regionally and nationally.

