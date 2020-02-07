Night to Shine becomes night to remember as Tebow shows up at Tallahassee event

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ became a night to remember when it’s founder showed up unannounced.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow slowly made his way through hundreds of people at the North Florida Fairgrounds Friday night.

"It's my favorite night of the year," he said. "Having the chance to celebrate humanity. [Celebrate] People with special needs."

He made time to take photos, give hugs and accolades to people attending the prom-like event. More than 1,000 people were estimated to be in attendance for the evening aimed at giving people with special needs the royal treatment.

The prom-night celebrating people with special needs pulled out all the stops; they were greeted with a raucous red carpet, Ferris wheel and a hot air balloon.

"Thanks to my mom for twisting my arm to come," said Jonathan Ferris, attending the event.

Hair and make up, pet therapy and a photo booth were all part of Friday's festivities.

"It's so special because it gives them a chance to be somebody special," said mother Donna Miller.

The night ended with the crowning of a prom king and queen.

"Over 1,000 kings and queens will be here and it's really special," Tebow said.