Nine arrested by Jackson County deputies as part of Beach or Bust operation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested nine people during Operation Beach or Bust, which was held last week by multiple law enforcement organizations in an effort to uncover illegal narcotics, weapons and fugitives.

JCSO says the operation was hosted by the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Units, as well as the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. The Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, the Lynn Haven Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Deputies say during the operation, a total of 71 traffic stops were conducted, two aircraft were stopped and searched, 13 K9 deployments were conducted, 10 arrests were made, three warrants were served and two illegal immigrants were detained.

Officials say throughout the week, 3.27 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.14 ounces of marijuana, 5.38 grams of xanax, 0.6 grams of buprenorphine, 1.08 grams of oxycodone, 0.96 grams of hydrocodone, four firearms, $1,457 in currency and a collection of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and alcohol-related items were seized.

Among those arrested were:

Dennis Bursell, 50, convicted felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition



Terrell Joseph, 31, possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession of a concealed firearm



Luis Yzaguirre, 30, driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled



Maurice Bennett Jr., 31, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



Jose Gabriel Felipe, 53, no valid driver's license (is being held for ICE)



Abraham Gabriel Sanchez, 27, resisting law enforcement officer without violence (is being held for ICE)



Joseph Lipner, 30, violation of injunction for protection



Amanda Self, 40, violation of probation



Cameron Peterson, 21, violation of probation