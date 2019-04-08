Nine arrested by Jackson County deputies as part of Beach or Bust operation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 8, 2019
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested nine people during Operation Beach or Bust, which was held last week by multiple law enforcement organizations in an effort to uncover illegal narcotics, weapons and fugitives.
JCSO says the operation was hosted by the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Units, as well as the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. The Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, the Lynn Haven Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
Deputies say during the operation, a total of 71 traffic stops were conducted, two aircraft were stopped and searched, 13 K9 deployments were conducted, 10 arrests were made, three warrants were served and two illegal immigrants were detained.
Officials say throughout the week, 3.27 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.14 ounces of marijuana, 5.38 grams of xanax, 0.6 grams of buprenorphine, 1.08 grams of oxycodone, 0.96 grams of hydrocodone, four firearms, $1,457 in currency and a collection of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and alcohol-related items were seized.
Among those arrested were: