'Ninja Warrior' course comes to Scintilla Charter Academy

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11. 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students at Scintilla Charter Academy got a big reward Friday for doing good.

Conquer Youth brought in a 'Ninja Warrior' course to Scintilla Charter Academy. Every student had a chance to try out the nearly one mile long course, testing their strength on obstacles and trying to beat "the wall."

The course was organized to reward the students for participating and raising money in the Raise Craze fundraiser. Parent and Raise Craze Coordinator Danielle Grant started the national initiative at Scintilla three years ago. It's an effort to raise funds by having family and friends sponsor the students' good deeds, rather than selling things like wrapping paper or sweet treats.

Grant said the initiative gives every student at the school an opportunity to participate and do good for the community.

"We want our scholars to know how to be kind, we want them to take the initiative to do things for others without being asked," Grant said.

Third grade student Amelia Grant was recognized for participating in the most projects. She said, while she's proud of giving back, she's even more proud for all the work done by her classmates.

"It feels a little bit good, but I'm also glad for them that they were able to do lots of acts of kindness for other people," Amelia said.

For one of her projects, Amelia donated toys and stuffed animals to kids in the hospital.

The course will be open Saturday for any kids in the community ages 5 to 18.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.