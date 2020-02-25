No charges filed after woman brings BB gun into Kirkland's, TPD says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it will not file charges after Kirkland's was evacuated Monday afternoon because a woman brought a BB gun into the store.

Police say witness testimony and other evidence showed the woman didn't display the BB gun in a threatening manner.

According to police, the woman barricaded herself in the bathroom of the store located at 1604 Governor's Square Blvd. Officers detained her at 2:49 p.m., and the store reopened shortly after.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.