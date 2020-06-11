No charges filed in red truck incident at Tallahassee protest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — State Attorney Jack Campbell says there will be no charges filed in connection to the red truck incident at a Tallahassee protest from May 30.

The state attorney's office says it reviewed the Tallahassee Police Department's investigation of the incident, including several videos from bystanders' phones, news footage, witness statements and the incident report from TPD.

"Although the Tallahassee Police Department offered to assist protest organizers by blocking off a safe area for the event, these protesters chose not to utilize that service," a letter to TPD Chief Lawrence Revell from the state attorney said. "Consequently, there were no traffic control devices or other safety measures in place at the time of the incident."

The letter also says there is no evidence that anyone in the truck was aware of the protests or intended to confront the protesters.

A PDF file of the state attorney's letter to Chief Revell has been attached to this story. Desktop users can find it on the top right section of the page, while mobile users can find it at the bottom.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.