No injures reported after fire in vacant Valdosta home

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 24, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department says they responded to a fire at a vacant house in the 1800 block of Claudia Circle on Sunday.

VFD says the call came in around 6:11 p.m.

Authorities say arriving units found smoke coming out of a vacant structure and say firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Officials say the fire was located in a bedroom and was quickly extinguished by crews on scene.

VFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.