No injuries in Thomasville daycare fire

By: Jordan Barela | WALB

April 30, 2019

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -- A fire at a Thomasville daycare did not cause any injuries and all children were accounted for, according to the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

The fire happened at Kid’s World Daycare.

All children were accounted for, the Facebook post stated.

“Please do not rush to the scene due to blocking of emergency vehicles,” the post stated. “The daycare is attempting to contact all parents with pick up information.”