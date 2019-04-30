No injuries in Thomasville daycare fire

By  | 
Posted:

By: Jordan Barela | WALB
April 30, 2019

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -- A fire at a Thomasville daycare did not cause any injuries and all children were accounted for, according to the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

The fire happened at Kid’s World Daycare.

All children were accounted for, the Facebook post stated.

“Please do not rush to the scene due to blocking of emergency vehicles,” the post stated. “The daycare is attempting to contact all parents with pick up information.”

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus