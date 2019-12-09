No injuries reported after Suwannee County school bus involved in accident

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 9, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- No injuries were reported after a Suwannee County school bus with 35 students on board was involved in a crash on 129th Road and Bass Road on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 2009 Honda pilot was traveling south on 129th Road while the bus was stopped in the south travel lane at a bus stop, ahead of the Honda.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda failed to stop for the bus, causing the front of the vehicle to collide with the rear of the bus.

Officials say the Honda came to a final rest in the southbound lane of 129th Road while the bus remained where it was stopped.

Authorities say charges are pending.