No injuries reported in Suwannee Co. kitchen fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 13, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Suwannee County Fire and Rescue said on Facebook it responded to a kitchen fire on 129th Road on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene.

According to the post, crews put out the fire quickly, so the damage was confined to the kitchen stove and cabinets.

The resident of the home told firefighters she was cooking on the stove and left it unattended for a minute. She said when she got back, the kitchen was on fire.

"We can all learn from this unfortunate fire," Fire Marshal Tim White says. "Never leave cooking unattended. It only takes seconds for it to erupt into an unwanted fire."

