'No man gets left behind': Leon Graduate sees day he never thought would come

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Seniors at Leon High School marked a milestone Wednesday morning, as they finished one chapter and began a new one.

One graduate, Caleb Cason, accomplished something that he did not think was possible.

For those lucky enough to meet Cason, you are greeted with a big smile and his infectious energy and charisma that inspires others. But it is his story that leaves a lasting impression.

Cason says it simply, "I'm like a punching bag, you knock me down, I'll get back up."

When he was just two years old, he received his first kidney transplant.

Since then, he had two more, at the ages of 12 and 18. He was born with polycystic kidney disease, but refuses to quit.

"Keep going and don't give up keep pushing," urges Cason.

His mother, Shelley Cason shares, "There was times when Caleb was just like 'I can't do this,' but we challenged him. Even when he was on dialysis, he was on a cot, took naps, still went to school."

When asked if she thought she would ever see her son in a cap and gown, she is brought to tears, "I can honestly say no. Three years ago, I really did not know if we would be here, when he was on dialysis I just did not know if he would make it. So it is a big milestone I am very happy for him."

For Cason, his story of strength is on that he hopes to share to others; "There is a phrase in the military," states Cason, "That no man gets left behind, and I want to live that phrase to my friends that are also graduating."

"I want him to motivate other kids," shares Shelley, "Just to encourage them and say you can do this, because they can do it."

Cason has plans to work at Uncle Maddo's pizza. He says that his adversities do not slow him down, but allow him to keep on fighting.

His mother hopes that his third transplant will be his last.