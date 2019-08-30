No matter how desperate you may feel, always store gas in proper containers

By: WWSB ABC7 Staff

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) — DO NOT DO THIS! Under no circumstance should you put gasoline in an unapproved container!

This photo was taken in Mount Dora, Florida, which is in Lake County near Orlando.

With Hurricane Dorian approaching, many people become scared and want to make sure they have enough gas in case there is a shortage and need to evacuate or run generators for an extended period of time. Whatever your reasoning, doing this is a big, big mistake.

If gasoline isn't properly stored, it can lead to a fire or explosion. In an open container, like the buckets in this photo, the vapors can be easily ignired by a spark, flame or hot object.

According to the National Ag Safety Database, “the vapor of one cup of gasoline has the explosive power of about five pounds of dynamite, enough destructive force to destroy any house or car.”

You should always store gas in approved containers made to store gasoline. Even sealed containers, like a milk jug, may not be able to withstand the pressures of expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes. And many makeshift containers cannot be sealed well enough to prevent spilling or vapor leaks, which could lead to fires or explosions.

Not only should you always store gas in an approved container, when you get it home, make sure it's kept in a well-ventilated area separate from your home with no source of ignition nearby.

If you’re evacuating and trying to take gas with you, try to keep it to a minimum amount. It can be dangerous to keep a gas can in the car in the event of an accident. If you have to have it with you during an evacuation or are just taking it home, make sure the container is secured so it does not slide around or tip over.

