No movement on marijuana penalties in the Tallahassee or Leon County

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After a failed ordinance at the Leon County Commission meeting, City of Tallahassee Commissioners heard a status report on how localities around the state of Florida are handling small amounts of marijuana possession.

The Leon County Commission discussed a draft ordinance at its Tuesday night meeting; Commissioners present in person were tied on its passage, three votes to three. However, Commissioner Bill Proctor had called into the meeting, and was not allowed to cast the tie vote in favor of the measure.

The Leon County proposal would have allowed for civil penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession; if it had passed, it would have been effective in Tallahassee, barring action from the City Commission.

WCTV spoke with Commissioner Jeremy Matlow before the meeting; he originally asked for the agenda item.

"I'm hoping tonight we'll hear testimony from the Sheriff and the State Attorney and get their opinion, but I'm hoping the City Commission will use its authority and say let's draft a city ordinance and we can look at the language the county proposed and try to mirror that as closely as we can," said Matlow.

State Attorney Jack Campbell spoke against the idea of City-created civil penalties, saying "We kind of need to stay in our lane."

Ultimately, the City did not take any action on the subject, simply accepting the report.