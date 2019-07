By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a RV motor home in the water at Sealy's Landing on Lake Seminole on Monday.

Deputies say no one was injured and was assisted by Decatur Fire and Rescue, as well as Watson's Towing, to get the RV out.