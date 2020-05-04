No one injured following fire at mobile home in Valdsota

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department says no one was injured after responding to a structure fire in the 300 block of Simspon Street on Monday.

VFD says a call came in around 3:44 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say units arrived within three minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from a mobile home before quickly extinguishing the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be a fragrance candle wax left on the stove.

VFD says 16 people responded to the scene.