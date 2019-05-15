No one injured in Wednesday morning fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department quickly put out a fire Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of George Street.

A call came in around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday with units from stations 1, 3 and 4 reporting. Officials say the first crews on the scene found heavy smoke coming from under a mobile home.

Authorities say the fire, which was started by lawn work, was extinguished before it could reach the inside of the residence.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

TFD estimates damage to the home to be around $15,000.