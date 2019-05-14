No threat found after lockdown at Madison County Central School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities have determined there is no threat after Madison County Central School was placed on lockdown Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Madison County Sheriff's Office says all interior buildings and the outside of the campus have been searched and found secure after a suspicious person was reportedly looking into a classroom window and then seen running into the woods on the west side of the school.

Officials say an investigation is continuing into the incident, including a K-9 sweep and a review of surveillance video.