No threat found after lockdown at Madison County Central School

Photo courtesy: MGN
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:21 AM, May 15, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 14, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities have determined there is no threat after Madison County Central School was placed on lockdown Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Madison County Sheriff's Office says all interior buildings and the outside of the campus have been searched and found secure after a suspicious person was reportedly looking into a classroom window and then seen running into the woods on the west side of the school.

Officials say an investigation is continuing into the incident, including a K-9 sweep and a review of surveillance video.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus