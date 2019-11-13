No word from Supreme Court on Georgia execution

By: Associated Press

November 13, 2019

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) -- A Georgia inmate set to be executed for a killing 25 years ago has an 11th-hour appeal pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation's high court had no immediate response to the request for a stay of the scheduled Wednesday night execution of inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie.

Cromartie was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 slaying of Thomasville convenience store clerk Richard Slysz.

Barring court intervention, Cromartie was scheduled to receive a lethal injection after 7 p.m. at a state prison in Jackson. That hour passed with no immediate Supreme Court response to his appeal.

Earlier Wednesday, a federal appeals court refused to intervene, upholding a lower court decision.