Noles' 10-game win streak snapped at Virginia, 61-56

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

January 28, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (247SPORTS) -- Florida State’s 10-game win streak was snapped in a 61-56 loss at Virginia on Tuesday evening.

The Cavaliers finished the game on an 8-0 run over the final 1:50 to earn the victory. FSU didn’t score in the final 2:13.

The game saw 11 ties and seven lead changes, but FSU led for 26:12, while Virginia led for just 7:14. The Seminoles led by as many as eight points, early in the first half, while Virginia’s winning margin was their largest lead of the evening (achieved on multiple occasions).

Devin Vassell was the lone Seminole in double figures, scoring 17 points on the evening. He led the Seminoles with six rebounds.

Virginia had three in double figures, led by Mamadi Diakite’s 19 points. He also had nine rebounds for the Cavaliers.

FSU led 28-27 at the half. A half that saw six ties and two lead changes. FSU led by as many as eight, while the Cavaliers never led by more than two points. Devin Vassell led the Seminoles with 10 points and 5 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

On the evening, FSU was 21-for-54 (38.9%) from the floor, 7-for-20 (35.0%) from deep and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from the line. FSU had nine assists, compared to seven turnovers.

The Cavaliers were 18-for-41 (43.9%) from the floor, 5-for-12 (41.7%) from deep and 20-for-23 (87.0%) from the line. Virginia had 11 assists and committed 17 turnovers.

Virginia was +13 on the boards, with a 36-23 advantage on the glass against the Seminoles.

Balsa Koprivica was ejected with 7:04 remaining when he fouled Kihei Clark and the foul was deemed a flagrant 2, due to extreme contact and potential of injury.

FSU travels to Virginia Tech for a Saturday game that will tip at 4 p.m.