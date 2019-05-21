Noles, Gators extend football series through 2022

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State and the University of Florida will see their football series continue through the 2022 season.
FSU announced the rivalry will keep its traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot with matchups on the following dates, all on Saturdays:
The Noles have won seven of the last nine games against Florida, but the Gators took last year's contest in Doak Campbell Stadium, 41-14.
Florida State and Florida have played each other every year since 1958.