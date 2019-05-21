Noles, Gators extend football series through 2022

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State and the University of Florida will see their football series continue through the 2022 season.

FSU announced the rivalry will keep its traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot with matchups on the following dates, all on Saturdays:

November 30, 2019 in Gainesville



November 28, 2020 in Tallahassee



November 27, 2021 in Gainesville

