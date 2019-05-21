Noles, Gators extend football series through 2022

Updated: Tue 2:30 PM, May 21, 2019

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
May 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State and the University of Florida will see their football series continue through the 2022 season.

FSU announced the rivalry will keep its traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot with matchups on the following dates, all on Saturdays:

  • November 30, 2019 in Gainesville
  • November 28, 2020 in Tallahassee
  • November 27, 2021 in Gainesville
  • November 26, 2022 in Tallahassee.

    The Noles have won seven of the last nine games against Florida, but the Gators took last year's contest in Doak Campbell Stadium, 41-14.

    Florida State and Florida have played each other every year since 1958.

