Noles, Tigers enter Super Regional a push on paper

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State baseball team is just two days away from beginning the Super Regionals on Saturday against LSU from Baton Rouge.

On paper, the matchup couldn't get more even. Both teams have combined for a .274 batting average, the Noles have scored just four more earned runs than the Tigers and the two team's pitching staff's ERA are separated by 0.05 (FSU enters this weekend with a 4.61 ERA, while LSU boasts a 4.66).

But when the two teams hit the diamond this weekend, those numbers go out the window. As FSU manager Mike Martin explained, when you add the human element, it's always safe to expect the unexpected.

"I don't think you know as a coach, you're ever looking forward to playing anybody because you know, in baseball, anything can happen," Martin said. "We know that LSU is a very good baseball team. I happen to feel we're a very good baseball team. We're excited to still be playing."

FSU and LSU open the Super Regionals on Saturday at 3 p.m.