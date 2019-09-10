Noles continue to struggle with discipline in early stages of 2019

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's been a lot of talk around Florida State football about what's been better and what's been worse in the first two weeks of Willie Taggart's second season on Stadium Drive.

The consensus is that while the defense has slid, FSU's much maligned offense has gotten better in spurts under Kendal Briles.

But one place where FSU still seems to struggle is in playing within the rules, and the numbers back that up; the Noles were the most penalized team in FBS football last season and so far are currently tied for 100th place, averaging eight penalties per game.

Saturday's opponent in the Virginia Cavaliers are the eighth-least penalized.

Briles said on Tuesday it isn't about the opponent, but cleaning up FSU's own house.

"Don't want to compare anything to anybody else, we've just got to play more disciplined football for us," he said. "That's how you see really successful teams, guys don't turn the ball over, don't commit penalties, play disciplined and give yourself a chance to win and that's what we want to do we want to give ourselves a chance to have success."

