'Noles dispatch Tarheels, 78-64, Sue Semrau's 200th ACC Victory

By Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

January 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Just days following a rough loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the 11th ranked Florida State Seminoles (15-2, 4-2 ACC) Women’s Basketball team returned to form, chasing off the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2 ACC) 78-64 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The win was Coach Sue Semrau’s 200th ACC win in charge of the ‘Noles.

After a back and forth first half, the garnet and gold took over the game with superb defense and a deep bench as FSU non-starters would record 20 points in the contest. The Tribe’s senior leadership also shined with Nicki Ekhomu (20 points, 4 assists) and Nausia Woolfolk (21 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds) led the way for the ‘Noles.

"As much as I would hope that our seniors have the maturity to relay that message I've also just got a lot of freshmen or sophomores,” Semrau said of her team’s response to early setbacks. “It's a lot for those three seniors to handle but I thought they did, they turned around and responded but it was our defense that made the difference.”

Semrau now joins the rare company of Debbie Ryan (UVa), Sylvia Hatchell (UNC) and Kay Yow (NCSU) as one of just four coaches to record 200 or more wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference but after Sunday’s win the Seminoles’ Head Coach was not in the sentimental mood.

“Maybe when I'm kicking back and retired I'll call up Sylvia [Hatchell] and Debbie Ryan and Kay [Yow] is one of my mentors so to reach that with them is really a nice thing for the future,” Semrau remarked on the accomplishment. “But for now it's all about NC State coming up next.”

Florida State will travel to Raleigh for that matchup against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Tip is set for Thursday at 6 PM.