Noles drop nine spots in CBS Sports power rankings

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
September 16, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Following Florida State's loss over the weekend against Virginia, the Seminoles have dropped nine spots in CBS Sports' 130 Rankings to #75.
FSU was at #66 last week after their win against ULM.
The Noles are 10th in the ACC in the rankings, behind Clemson, Virginia, Wake Forest, Miami, UNC, Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech and their next opponent, Louisville.
The rest of the teams around the state come in as follows:
FSU and Louisville kick off at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday from Doak. To read the full CBS Sports 130 rankings, click here.