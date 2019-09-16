Noles drop nine spots in CBS Sports power rankings

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Following Florida State's loss over the weekend against Virginia, the Seminoles have dropped nine spots in CBS Sports' 130 Rankings to #75.

FSU was at #66 last week after their win against ULM.

The Noles are 10th in the ACC in the rankings, behind Clemson, Virginia, Wake Forest, Miami, UNC, Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech and their next opponent, Louisville.

The rest of the teams around the state come in as follows:

Florida (#10)



UCF (#13)



Miami (#46)



FAU (#87)



South Florida (#94)

