Noles enter College World Series with second-worst odds

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's plenty of things that make Florida State's run to the College World Series feel different this time around.

On top of this year being Mike Martin's swan song, the Noles find themselves in a role they rarely get to play on the diamond; the underdog.

As a matter of fact, this is the first time in the over two decades of the super regional era that the Road to Omaha has been run entirely on the road for FSU and one of the few times it hasn't come as a national seed.

Nowhere is that more personified than in the odds in Las Vegas, where the Seminoles have a 10/1 chance to win the College World Series, putting the Noles ahead of only Michigan, who own the worst odds coming into Omaha.

FSU's opponent on Saturday, Arkansas, is tied with Vanderbilt with the highest odds at 3/1, but don't expect that to discourage the Noles, who said on Tuesday they've been feeding off the doubt all postseason and it's helped propel them to where few expected them to be.

"I think that's been our mentality the whole way, we've been doubted for most of the season and it's really fired us up and I think that mentality isn't gonna change no matter what the media says no matter what the people in Omaha would say, we're gonna keep the underdog mentality and keep it loose the whole way," said Seminoles' third baseman Drew Mendoza.

FSU and Arkansas start their respective stints in Omaha at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

