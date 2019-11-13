Noles feel confidence boost following season opening road swing

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two games into the season, we're still not sure exactly what this Florida State basketball team will end up being.

But, if last Sunday was any indication, the Seminoles look like, once again, they're going to be a tough out come March.

Coming off a season-opening loss at Pitt, FSU bounced back in a big way, knocking off #6 Florida in Gainesville this past Sunday.

While the team may be young, they have already gotten Leonard Hamilton's Junkyard Defense down pat: FSU held Florida to shooting under 30% from the field.

The win over the Gators was a shot in the arm and a confidence boost needed for a team that's still trying to find their identity.

"It was big, it was big. I fee l like, just a confidence boost," said FSU guard Trent Forrest. "I would even say the Pittsburgh game, even though we lost, it was still a confidence boost for the guys, that it was their first time playing, the new guys into our system, showing them they can play at this level and that they can do good and that's why we brought them here. So, I feel like both games were confidence boosts for everybody on the team."

Florida State takes the hardwood again on Friday against Western Carolina.