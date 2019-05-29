Noles feeling extra motivation to get Martin one final postseason run

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was an SPF-50 sort of day Wednesday morning at Dick Howser Stadium with the sun out in full force. Also out in full force was the Florida State baseball team, getting one final practice in before heading to Athens, Georgia.

The Noles enter the Athens Regional as the #3 seed and open play against the #2 seeded Florida Atlantic Owls.

It goes without saying that this year's postseason comes with it extra motivation, as the Noles want to give Mike Martin the one thing that's eluded him his entire career; a College World Series championship.

The team believes they can do it. As third baseman Drew Mendoza says while it isn't an unreachable task, there are still some kinks to be worked out.

"I think everything, mistakes, have to be cleaned up," he said before the team departed Wednesday. "Timely hitting is key, two-out hitting, big pitches; everything. The stakes are just raised so play just has to increase at all levels."

FSU and FAU get underway from Athens Friday at noon.