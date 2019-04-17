Noles held to just two hits, Gators blank FSU, 4-0

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Gators struck for three runs in the top of the fourth inning and held the Florida State Seminoles to just two hits as the Gators won the second meeting between the two schools this season, 4-0, in front of 1,818 fans at JoAnne Graf Field on Wednesday night.

Florida State has now dropped five of their last seven games.

Florida chased FSU starter Makinzy Herzog in their big fourth inning. Before collecting an out, Herzog issued a walk and a single to set the table for an RBI double off the bat of Jordan Matthews to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

Herzog issued a walk to Jaimie Hoover to load the bases and Hannah Adams made her pay with a two-run double over the head of Dani Morgan in center field to score two more Gators to make it a 3-0 lead for Florida.

After issuing another bases-loaded walk to Hannah Sipos, Herzog was replaced with Kathryn Sandercock who induced a non-traditional 6-2-5 double play on a dropped pop up to end the Gators inning.

Whatever it takes ��‍♀️ what a play for Cali Harrod to connect with Shelnutt for the double play! pic.twitter.com/j5KER3aEEJ — FSU Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 18, 2019

Sandercock was strong in her 3.2 innings of work, scattering five hits and allowing just one run while inducing seven groundouts.

That one run came in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single from UF's Jordan Roberts, who singled home Amanda Lorenz who set the table with a lead off walk.

Defensively, the Gators were stout, led by seven complete innings from Kelly Barnhill who allowed just two hits, both to Sydney Sherrill, and four total base runners over 26 batters faced while striking out nine.

FSU attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh as Morgan led the frame off with a walk but two straight pop outs and Barnhill's ninth strikeout ended the game.

The Noles stranded five baserunners on the night and never had a base runner reach third.

FSU is back in action for a three-game series against Boston College. Game one begins on Friday at 6 p.m.