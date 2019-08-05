Noles hoping depth in practice helps with preparation for 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Day four of fall camp is officially in the books for Florida State.

The old saying goes "practice makes perfect," and FSU is hoping to be much closer to perfection entering 2019 than they were entering 2018.

Something that's certainly helping; the amount of competition on the field.

Both sides of the ball are much deeper entering this coming campaign. That depth is allowing guys to battle for those #1, #2 and even #3 spots on the depth chart.

Aside from the position battles, there has also been competition across both sides of the ball.

As linebacker Decalon Brooks says, it's that competition that's fueling the entire team this fall.

"Competing with the offense is great because they want to compete with us," Brooks said. "It's just like a regular game; they want to win and we want to win so really, it's like going up against them is great. We got the best guys in the country so that's really what I'm proud of."