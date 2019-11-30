Noles look for upset in The Swamp in regular season finale

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 30, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV/AP) – A turbulent regular season for Florida State comes to a close Saturday night, when the Seminoles look to keep an impressive streak alive in the Swamp.

Interim Head Coach Odell Haggins looks to move to 5-0 in that role, but his team faces a tough test against the eleventh-ranked Gators.

The Gators haven't won a Sunshine Showdown matchup in Gainesville since 2009. The Noles have won seven of the last nine games.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks and both teams will wind up in a bowl game, but fans of both squads are anxiously hoping for a win.

WCTV Sports Director Kevin Keane will be on site for the game. Stay tuned on air and online for the latest updates.