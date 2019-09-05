Noles looking for improvement from new defensive scheme in Week 2

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- How many times did Florida State fans see it on Saturday: Costly mistakes.

FSU essentially shot themselves in the foot and it was those mistakes that cost them a win against Boise State.

Entering Week 2, the competition (on paper, at least) shouldn't be quite as tough as the Seminoles are set to square off against Louisiana-Monroe.

But, FSU absolutely, positively cannot get gashed on defense like they did last week.

At times, their new 3-4 defense looked out of place and out of shape. Late in the game, the unit gave up big-chunk plays through the air and allowed BSU to score all eight times they got in the redzone.

Call it what you want, but for Defensive Coordinator Harlon Barnett, he says his unit needs to be more aggressive this week against the Warhawks.

"Probably got a little too conservative. I, me, probably got a little too conservative and figured, hey, play top down, make the tackle get off the field. You know what I mean, one of those type things as opposed to being really aggressive and, believe it or not, my personality is aggressive but trying to overthink it," Barnett said. "And that's on me."