Noles no closer to solving starting quarterback connundrum after Clemson

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Following Saturday's performance at Clemson, one thing is absolutely clear; when it comes to the Florida State starting quarterback job, the Seminoles might now be further away from an answer than closer to one.

James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook each split time in the game, as was the plan, but neither looked particularly impressive.

Blackman logged just 66 yards through the air and threw two interceptions while Hornibrook tossed 84 yards, a touchdown and a third FSU interception.

As Willie Taggart said to the media on Monday, the quarterback quandary will continue this week ahead of Wake Forest.

"I think we've seen both guys can execute our offense really well," he said. "Last week, we took the wrong week to have our worst offensive performance and I thought just everybody, not just our quarterbacks, but everybody just didn't have a good game offensively."

Wake Forest allows 253.8 passing yards per game, and 414.3 yards overall per outing.