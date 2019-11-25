‘Noles notch 57-point victory over Chicago State

By: Shem Rivera | Noles247

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State dominated in every way in a win over Chicago State, 113-56, on Monday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game was a second round tilt in the Emerald Coast Classic. FSU faced and defeated Chattanooga in earlier action as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The margin of victory (+57) is tied for sixth largest in school history and is a record at the Donald L. Tucker Center. This marks FSU’s 36th consecutive win against non-conference opponents at home.

Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams led the Seminoles with 16 points each in the victory against the Cougars. Vassell finished shooting 6-for-7 (85.7%) from the field and 3-for-4 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Williams finished shooting 6-for-8 (75.0%) from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 (100%) from the free throw line. Vassell capitalized his night with a smooth windmill dunk on a fast break and Williams added three dunks of his own.

A total of five Seminoles scored in double figures. Joining Vassell and Williams was Trent Forrest who added 12 points and six assists, Nate Jack who scored a career-high 14 points, and Balsa Koprivica who tied his career high with 10 points.

Florida State shot a smooth 22-for-30 (73.3%) from the field in the first half, which is the highest percentage in a half this season. They were 8-for-14 (57.1%) from the perimeter and added 13-for-14 (92.9%) from the free throw line. The Seminoles scored 27 points off turnovers, racked up 20 fast break points, and added 30 points from the bench in the opening 20 minutes. The Cougars scored eight points off turnovers, scored eight fast break points, and added three points from the bench in the half. Florida State dished off 14 assists compared to only two from the Cougars.

The Seminoles finished the game scoring over triple digits in regulation for the first time since 2017. They finished shooting 38-for-58 (66.5%) from the field, 10-for-23 (43.5%) from the perimeter, and 27-for-31 (87.1%) from the free throw line.

The Cougars finished shooting 19-for-52 (36.5%) from the field, 3-for-14 (21.4%) from the perimeter, and 15-for-26 (57.7%) from the free throw line.

Florida State out-rebounded the Cougars 43-to-20 and scores 64 points off the bench compared to only 11 from Chicago State. The Seminoles finished the game with 26 fast break points and 21 assists. The Cougars had eight fast break points and only three assists on the night.

FSU improves to 2-0 all-time against the Cougars.

The last time FSU scored triple figures was on Jan. 27th, 2018 against Miami (W, 103-94) in an overtime victory. The last time they did it in regulation was November 24th, 2017 against The Citadel (W, 113-78).